WandaVision first reactions: ‘Weird and hilarious’

WandaVision's first two episodes will premiere on January 15 on Disney Plus Hotstar Premium. (Photo: Marvel Studios)

The first reactions to Marvel Cinematic Universe’s upcoming show WandaVision are out. The series brings back Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany’s Vision from MCU movies.

Teyonah Parris and Kathryn Hahn join MCU as Monica Rambeau and Agnes with WandaVision, and Kat Dennings and Randall Park reprise the roles of Darcy Lewis and Jimmy Woo from the first two Thor movies and Ant-Man and the Wasp, respectively.

Here’s what the critics have been saying about WandaVision

Collider’s Steven Weintraub tweeted, “Have seen the first 3 episodes of #Wandavision and *LOVE* how big of a swing @MarvelStudios is taking with the series. The reason the #MCU is king of the hill is @Kevfeige’s amazing leadership and willingness to take risks like what you’ll see in ‘Wandavision’. Also, after having seen the first 3 episodes, I only have a hint of what’s really going on and am so excited to see where this thing is going..”

Also Read | Everything you should know about the Marvel Studios series WandaVision

Comicbook.com’s James Viscardi posted on Twitter, “We knew #WandaVision was going to offer a much different view of the MCU, and boy does it. Much of the sitcom setup of the show makes the reality of the situation moments incredibly tense and gripping.”

Gizmodo’s Germain Lussier wrote on Twitter, “Watched the first 3 episodes of #WandaVision yesterday. It’s weird & hilarious in ways Marvel has no right attempting, but they nail it anyway. Then it sprinkles in just enough mystery to keep you speculating and fascinated. I’m so excited to see how far it can go.”

Uproxx’s Mike Ryan tweeted, “It’s like WANDAVISION was specifically made for me. Each of the three episodes I saw fully captures (and rarely deviates) from the tone, humor and dialogue from a classic sitcom. Kathryn Hahn as the nosy neighbor is incredible.”

WandaVision’s first two episodes will premiere on January 15 on Disney Plus Hotstar Premium.