WandaVision first look: Scarlet Witch and Vision enjoy marital bliss

The first look of upcoming Disney+ series WandaVision, starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, is out. It is a painted poster from the pre-production phase and is designed by Andy Park, an artist at Marvel Studios.

The poster teases a series that is wholly unexpected.

For one, the clothing of the two characters — Wanda/Scarlet Witch and Vision — is quite retro. For another, the scene gives a feel of an advertisement for couples counselling. Wanda and Vision are sitting on a sofa and there is a transistor radio in the foreground.

The plot details for the series are under wraps. Vision, the last time we saw him, was dead. The source of his very life, the Mind Stone was removed from his head by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, instantly killing him.

However, now that time-travel is a reality with everything that happened in Avengers: Endgame, it may be that Wanda brings him back from the past using the time machine invented by Tony Stark.

Teyonah Parris will star as an adult Monica Rambeau in WandaVision. Kat Dennings and Randall Park will reprise their roles as Darcy Lewis and Jimmy Woo. Kathryn Hahn has been cast in a yet-unrevealed role.

WandaVision is only one of the several MCU series in development at Disney+. The others include The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, Moon Knight and She-Hulk.