WandaVision finale explained: How end credit, mid credit scenes set up Doctor Strange 2, Captain Marvel

WandaVision streamed its finale on Friday. Like many final episodes of popular TV shows, it has divided audiences right down the middle. The finale resolved the battle of Wanda against herself, mental trauma and grief.

It was earlier revealed that Westview was created by Wanda as she could not cope with Vision’s death. She had known only tragedy all her life and had turned into a damaged human being. She needed therapy, instead she chose to create this fantasy sitcom world (except unlike most fantasies, this one was real) in which she was living her life in marital bliss in a suburb setting based on classic sitcoms.

Wanda defeated Agatha Harkness, a very powerful witch who was living in Westview and made her entry in the show as a nosy neighbour. Wanda had to destroy Westview as she had held thousands of people hostage, and they were undergoing mental torture due to being forced to play sitcom characters and populate the town.

But destroying Westview meant that she also had to let go of her sons and Vision, as their existence was tied to the world.

In the penultimate episode, Agatha had called Wanda the Scarlet Witch, a being who is destined to destroy the earth and who was considered a myth. While Wanda initially denied this, she embraced the role before the end. Agatha, before Wanda turned her into her character of nosy neighbour, warned that Wanda has done a very dangerous thing and warned of dire consequences. She also said that Scarlet Witch was mentioned in Darkhold, the Book of the Damned, the most dangerous text related to magic in Marvel Comics.

What does all that mean?

Wanda is now Scarlet Witch, and she can turn into her true form whenever she wishes. This means that she is likely the most powerful person on the planet. Agatha claimed she was stronger than even Doctor Strange, the Sorcerer Supreme, who is considered to be the greatest practitioner of magic on earth.

Wanda’s new role may also create new problems. One of these could be a rift in the fabric of reality — opening of the multiverse in other words. To introduce X-Men and Fantastic Four to MCU, showing the existence of multiverse would be a simple way.

Wanda is her Scarlet Witch costume. (Photo: Marvel Studios) Wanda is her Scarlet Witch costume. (Photo: Marvel Studios)

Multiverse will not spew out only superheroes, it may also allow the introduction of nefarious forces like Chthon, a demonic Elder God who is straight out of HP Lovecraft’s Cthulhu lore. Thanos would probably fall at the feet of Chthon, who is the master of Dark and Chaos Magic. In comics, he had possessed Scarlet Witch, leading to terrifying results. She was eventually freed by Doctor Strange. Is Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness going to explore that?

That Wanda is still not completely a force for good is clear. She is a good person, but she is still to come to terms with her grief. It is premature to assume that just because she let Vision and her sons go, she is now a-okay.

We saw in the end-credits that while Wanda is just making tea, Scarlet Witch, which is probably Wanda’s astral form, is perusing the Book of the Damned. Her purpose is to bring back her children and Vision, and indeed we hear the cry of the twins, indicating that they are alive somewhere, in some other universe or dimension.

The mid-credit scene had Monica talking to a Skrull, posing as an FBI agent. He tells her that an “old friend” of Maria, Monica’s mother, wants to meet her. The Skrull uses the male pronoun he, which can mean either Nick Fury or Talos. Our bets are on Fury.