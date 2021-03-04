Ahead of WandaVision finale, 5 top theories that are likely to come true

WandaVision has reignited the interest of audiences in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after the sadly MCU-less 2020 we had. The series is weird (in a good way), well-written, and also gives a lot of material in its story for fans to discuss and theorise in true MCU fashion.

Spoilers ahead!

Starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany in the titular lead roles, the series has the two superheroes trapped inside an ever-shifting reality made up of classic sitcoms. The latest episode, titled ‘Previously On’, had Agatha Harkness taking Wanda a trip down memory lane (a literal trip, mind you). Agatha wanted to know how did Wanda accomplish Westview and how did she build this pocket dimension in which every single citizen is brainwashed into thinking they are part of a sitcom-ish reality.

Agatha confronted Wanda at the end of the episode, and called her Scarlet Witch, since she is capable of chaos magic. What will happen in the finale? Can a single episode resolve every dangling thread? Here are five likeliest theories.

Will White Vision prove to the primary antagonist of WandaVision? (Photo: Marvel Studios) Will White Vision prove to the primary antagonist of WandaVision? (Photo: Marvel Studios)

It will be Vision and Wanda vs White Vision

The post-credit scene of ‘Previously On’ revealed that Tyler Hayward finally succeeding to reanimate Vision’s corpse, apparently his motive all along. We somehow do not think this Vision, who is a completely new being, separate from the original one, is a force for good. Hayward has consistently shown his intentions are not pure. Will he try to destroy Westview with the help of this new Vision? We think so, and we believe Vision and Wanda and perhaps Monica Rambeau will join forces against him. Which side, we wonder, Agatha will be on? Is she working with Tyler?

Doctor Strange will be the big surprise

Seeing as how Wanda Maximoff is a part of Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, many fans believe Benedict Cumberbatch’s Sorcerer Supreme will be the big surprise of WandaVision’s finale. This makes sense and would tie in with the second Doctor Strange movie.

Will Doctor Strange arrive to save the day in WandaVision’s finale? (Photo: Marvel Studios) Will Doctor Strange arrive to save the day in WandaVision’s finale? (Photo: Marvel Studios)

Vision will die by the end

WandaVision is all about grief and its management. Since Wanda was unable to handle the pain of losing Vision, she in a burst of power created this alternate pocket reality. We think she will be able to let go of Vision before the end. We have seen Vision begins to come apart outside of Hex. Wanda will likely make peace with his loss and come to terms with her new life.

The mystery of Agatha’s rabbit

Is Agatha’s pet rabbit Mephisto? It is something important, most likely, since pet animals are not just pet animals in MCU. They inevitably lead to something or are revealed to be something or somebody important.

Monica Rambeau will become a full-fledged superhero?

We now by know that Monica Rambeau has superpowers due to her frequent travels to and from Hex. The character has held the mantle of Captain Marvel in comics, and since Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers is currently Captain Marvel in MCU, we think she will be Photon, another of Monica’s superhero identities in comics. We also believe she will play a big role in the final confrontation.

WandaVision streams on Disney+ Hotstar Premium.