Monday, January 11, 2021
WandaVision: Everything you should know about the Marvel Studios series

Here is everything we know about Disney Plus Hotstar Premium series WandaVision, starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany in the lead roles.

Written by Kshitij Rawat | New Delhi | January 11, 2021 7:04:42 am
WandaVisionWandaVision premieres on January 15. (Photo: Marvel Studios)

WandaVision is the first among the Disney+ series being produced by Marvel Studios. Previously, MCU shows (like The Punisher and Daredevil) were the product of Marvel Television, which now stands dissolved.

Thus, there are high expectations from the series. Here is everything we know about WandaVision so far.

What is WandaVision about?

The relationship of Wanda and Vision was cruelly cut off when Thanos killed Vision in order to acquire the Mind Stone. Now, in WandaVision, they appear to be living a dreamy life in a quiet suburban neighbourhood like in a classic sitcom. This series seemingly takes inspiration from House of M, a Marvel Comics storyline in which Wanda changes reality after suffering a mental breakdown. Wanda and Vision could not possibly be living together happily since Vision is dead. Thus, Wanda is manipulating reality as that’s one of her many powers.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

It has earlier been revealed that this series would delve into the mental illness of Scarlet Witch like in the comics. Also, this series will mark the first time the Scarlet Witch moniker will be used for Wanda.

Cast

Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany play Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch and Vision, respectively. Teyonah Parris and Kathryn Hahn join MCU as Monica Rambeau and Agnes, and Kat Dennings and Randall Park reprise the roles of Darcy Lewis and Jimmy Woo.

Creative team

WandaVision is helmed by Matt Shakman, who has directed episodes of The Great, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Fargo and Game of Thrones. Jac Schaeffer, who is also a co-writer on the upcoming Black Widow movie, is the head writer on WandaVision.

Release

WandaVision will premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar Premium on January 15.

