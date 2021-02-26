WandaVision episode 8 recap: MCU series delivers its best, most emotional episode yet

The eight episode of WandaVision has provided the audience with a lot of answers we have been seeking for a long time. There is still a denouement remaining, of course, which we will see in the ninth and final episode. The episode is a moving meditation on grief and dealing with a loved one’s loss. Quite simply, it is the best WandaVision episode yet.

SPOILERS AHEAD

It begins with a history lesson. In the late 17th century, a woman is being dragged somewhere by what seems like a coven of witches. It’s a twist on the Marvel lore, where she was persecuted by the Puritans (and not witches themselves). Yes, it’s Agatha, de-aged, though not wholly convincingly. She pleads with her sisters and her mother, the leader of the coven to spare her.

They refuse to do so, deeming her too dangerous (perhaps darker magic practices?), and use their magic on her. She, however, turns the table on them, and sucks the life out of everybody, including her mother.

Back to the present, Agatha taunts Wanda. She reveals her motive — she wants to know how she did the Westview thing. Basically, she want to know how did she get so powerful and perhaps wants that power for herself.

For now, Wanda is in Agatha’s control due to runes in the hidden basement. The witch takes Wanda to her past. We are shown Wanda and Pietro as kids growing up in Sokovia, and how much they enjoy American sitcoms with their parents.

As a child, Wanda learns how nothing ever really goes wrong in sitcoms, and even if characters fall off a building and suffer injuries that should be lethal, they emerge unscathed. Her love for sitcoms was the reason the false reality she built in Westview was modelled on popular sitcoms across the decades.

We see Wanda radicalised by Hydra, along with her brother. Coming into contact with the Mind Stone greatly improves her latent magical powers.

The time moves on, and we see Vision comforting Wanda, who is grieving her brother’s death, in the Avengers compound. They fall in love. We see how Wanda has been dealt with blows after blows — her parents die, then her brother and then her lover. “What is grief, if not love persevering,” says Vision poignantly, as he underlines how important it is to grieve and deal with the loss and not avoiding it as Wanda has done.

Wanda goes to S.W.O.R.D’s headquarters and meets the acting director Tyler Hayward. As it turns out, she did not storm the facility and stole Vision’s body. She did see Vision all dismantled and gets angry, but realising she cannot feel him, leaves. Tyler likely expected her and wanted her to reanimate Vision. As we suspected, Tyler wants to use Vision as a weapon.

Wanda goes to Westview, where she and Vision had planned to settle once the Thanos mess was done. But since Vision died, she breaks down at her home and cries. And powers up. The whole town is turned into a 60s sitcom (callback to the first episode), with every citizen coming under Wanda’s control in a matter of seconds. So Wanda was indeed behind Westview all along.

Agatha, who is watching all this, lures Wanda to the street. She has Wanda’s twins in her grasp. She says Wanda does not realise how dangerous she is. She is using chaos magic, uncontrolled. And that makes Wanda, Agatha says, the Scarlet Witch.

In the mid-credits scene, we see Tyler finally succeeding to reanimate Vision — like he wanted. This one is white and we do not think he is a force for good.

