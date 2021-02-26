WandaVision episode 8: From Agatha Harkness’ evil intentions to Pietro Maximoff’s identity, 5 questions we want answered

WandaVision, Marvel Studios’ foray into television, has taken the world of superhero TV by storm. The show, with its distinctive structure, tone and story has proved once again that at the moment the Marvel Cinematic Universe is the king of pop culture. WandaVision has Wanda Maximoff and Vision (Paul Bettany) living idyllic lives in a classic-comedy-show reality. They slowly but gradually begin to realise the tenuous nature of their world.

Every episode of this Jac Schaeffer creation answers questions put forward by the previous episode, but leaves us with new questions. So far, 7 episodes of the show have streamed, and the next is about to land.

Here are five questions we want answered by the final two episodes:

What does Agatha Harkness want?

We now know the nosy neighbour Agnes (Kathryn Hahn) is a powerful witch called Agatha Harkness who is most likely running the whole show. However, Wanda has at least some control over it as she has been able to control people and things in the town. So why and how is Agatha is manipulating Wanda? Is she helping her cope with Vision’s death? Does she have her own dark motivations? The latter seems likely, though she has been a mentor to Wanda in comics and is not a wholly evil character. Maybe, and this is a huge maybe, according to a theory, she wants to protect Wanda from what Tyler Hayward wants with her?

What happened to the twins?

Wanda and Vision’s twins have disappeared thanks to Agatha. We do not think she killed them, as Agatha has no reason to harm them. Also, the twins have superpowers like their parents and probably could hold their own in a direct confrontation. So where are they?

Who is Pietro Maximoff?

Earlier, in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Aaron Taylor-Johnson played the role of Wanda’s brother Pietro Maximoff and speedster superhero Pietro Maximoff or Quicksilver. And he died towards the end of the movie. But in WandaVision, Evan Peters’ version of Peter Maximoff from X-Men movies debuted out of the blue. Does this promise X-Men’s eventual arrival in the MCU and Peter is just another universe’s version of Wanda’s brother as a few theories say? Or is there something altogether sinister at play?

What does S.W.O.R.D want with Vision?

Josh Stamberg’s acting director of S.W.O.R.D Tyler Hayward has shown himself to be ruthless and does not look like a person who is remotely interested in doing the right thing. We know he has been tracking Vision and has a plan for him. But what? Turn him into a weapon like Ultron? He was also experimenting on Vision’s body before Wanda broke into the facility and stole the body.

Is Wanda a Nexus being?

Nexus beings in Marvel Comics are incredibly powerful individuals that can affect probability and future and can basically change the course of the universe. Nexus beings are extremely important to the proper functioning and stability of the multiverse and if something is not right with them, the effects are felt throughout the multiverse.

In Marvel Comics, Wanda is the Nexus being of Earth-616, the major continuity or the universe in which most of the stories are set. The likelihood of Wanda being the same in WandaVision is high since there was an advertisement during the seventh episode of an anti-depressant called Nexus. It ended with the voiceover saying, “The world doesn’t revolve around you. Or does it?” An indication towards Wanda’s position?

