WandaVision episode 5 recap: MCU show’s latest episode changes everything

So THAT happened. The fifth episode of WandaVision is big not only for the show itself, but also changes everything for Marvel Cinematic Universe.

This is a full recap of the episode, so be sure to watch it and then come back.

SPOILER ALERT

WandaVision has so far been a really solid show and another great entry in MCU. Despite all the weirdness and unanswered questions, we have kept watching it because of its unique structure, humour and performances.

Still, the fifth episode blows every episode before this out of the water. We know Vision has been suspecting something is wrong with the whole Westview thing. Now he is sure that it is Wanda who is doing all this. But let’s not get ahead of ourselves. Let’s look at the episode from the beginning.

Vision tries to convince Wanda to stop manipulating reality. (Photo: Marvel Studios) Vision tries to convince Wanda to stop manipulating reality. (Photo: Marvel Studios)

Wanda is unable to make her twins go to sleep, and Agnes comes to help. But right before her eyes, the twins, on the same day, grow to early childhood (they are Wanda’s twins, after all).

They find an abandoned dog and adopt him.

Outside Westview, S.W.O.R.D’s Monica Rambeau is awake and apparently fine. She and others are shown a clip that has Wanda breaking into a top-secret facility that is holding Vision’s remains and stealing them. That was, we are told, nine days ago. And she has been holding thousands of people hostage, against their knowledge, in Westview since then. Oh, and she has resurrected Vision. She is that powerful.

Vision is bemused when he sees Wanda using her powers before Agnes and asks her why she did that. Agnes did not notice. Wanda replies they no longer have to hide who they are.

Vision wipes Wanda’s mind-control from his colleague at his workplace, and he screams in terror that “she” is in his mind. The dog that the twins had dies and Wanda explains how they have to handle their grief and accept the event, however sad it is (while conveniently forgetting that she herself is not doing the same).

Wanda’s brother is back. (Photo: Marvel Studios) Wanda’s brother is back. (Photo: Marvel Studios)

S.W.O.R.D sends a drone to Westview. Monica is controlling it, though she does not know it is armed. The drone attacks Wanda to Monica’s dismay.

Wanda, clad in her usual superhero costume, storms out of Westview and confronts S.W.O.R.D. She warns them that this will be their only warning. She clearly does not want anybody to interfere in her fantasy world.

Vision finally confronts Wanda, but they are interrupted by at their doorstep. And it is — you are allowed a meltdown here — Quicksilver. No, not Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s version from Avengers: Age of Ultron coming back to life, but Evan Peters!

Yes, X-Men are in the MCU now.

WandaVision is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.