WandaVision episode 4: Who is keeping Wanda and Vision in the pocket dimension?

The fourth episode of WandaVision has cleared a lot of mystery surrounding the Marvel Studios series. We still do not have all the answers, but we know what is going on in the sitcom that changes eras.

If you have not seen the episode, do not read further.

SPOILER ALERT

As many expected, it is all Wanda’s doing. The whole thing — the pocket dimension in which she is keeping Vision alive. In case you forgot, Vision was killed by Thanos who wanted to acquire Mind Stone lodged in his head. Vision did not come back to life like the other Avengers.

To likely cope with the grief, Wanda has created this alternate reality in which she is only partly aware of what is happening.

The episode began with Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) being sent by S.W.O.R.D (a space counterpart of S.H.I.E.L.D which deals with extraterrestrial threats) to coordinate with her FBI counterpart Jimmy Woo (Randall Park) in an investigation into an anomaly that is the town of Westview. Monica disappears through the veil and enters Westview. It is not clear yet if she was aware of her surroundings and faking it or she did lose her memory.

Kat Dennings’ Darcy Lewis, who we last saw in Thor: Dark World, is also invited for her expertise in astrophysics. She is her old wisecracking self. She soon captures a frequency from Westview, and it turns out to be the sitcoms we have been watching. Darcy uses an old TV set to watch them and apparently she was the person who was watching Wanda and Vision-starrer sitcoms.

The authorities send a man through the sewers, and he is the hazmat suit-wearing person Wanda saw earlier. In the last scene, we see Wanda asking Monica to go back, and she uses her powers to send her back to reality while she stays with Vision.

Monica comes back and says, “It’s Wanda. It’s all Wanda.”

WandaVision streams on Disney Plus Hotstar Premium.