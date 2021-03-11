WandaVision creator on shattering fan theories, reveals why there was no Magneto, Mephisto in divisive finale

WandaVision’s creator Jac Schaeffer has opened up about the show’s finale that left many MCU fans unsatisfied. Fan theories regarding the show anticipated a big super villain like Mephisto or Magneto or Chthon, to be manipulating Wanda.

But Schaeffer confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that those theories were just that — theories. She said, “As far as the sum total of the series, I didn’t want to break any promises, and I don’t feel that we ever promised some big male bad. It’s baked in that the ultimate antagonist of the show is grief, and that Agatha is the external antagonist. So as far as those theories, I got a little nervous, but even at this point, I don’t want Mephisto or Magneto.”

WandaVision dealt with Wanda’s way of dealing with the grief of Vision’s death: creating an alternate reality in which Vision is not only alive, but they are living in marital bliss in a sitcom like setting and a town populated with real people who are mind-controlled by Wanda into believing they belong here.

Ultimately, Wanda defeated Agatha Harkness and also overcame her own grief. She destroyed Westview as she held thousands of people hostage, and they were undergoing mental torture on being forced to play sitcom characters and populate the town.

But destroying Westview meant that she also had to let go of her sons and Vision, as their existence was tied to the world.

Schaeffer also talked about how people on social media are less forgiving to Wanda regarding her mental abuse of thousands of people than the show is.

Schaeffer explained to THR, “She did a terrible, terrible thing. You can argue in the beginning that she didn’t know what she was doing, but once she truly knew what she was doing on a conscious level, she continued to perpetuate it for days. You can’t entirely forgive her for that, but our goal with the show was to understand Wanda and Vision in a complete way. So I feel we have a complete picture of why she did what she did.”