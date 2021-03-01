WandaVision: Eagle-eyed Marvel fans spot a continuity error between the show, Captain America Civil War

WandaVision is currently the hottest, most talked about show. It has also single-handedly revitalised the Marvel Cinematic Universe for many. The latest episode, titled ‘Previously On’, was perhaps the best episode so far. It took the viewers on an emotional, heart-wrenching journey of grief and loss and also explained the origin of Westview.

However, the episode also featured a continuity error.

‘Previously On’ had Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) taking Wanda on a time-travelling trip starting from her childhood. Basically, Agatha wanted to know how Wanda created Westview. The trip continued until Wanda’s time in the Avengers headquarters, which was captured in Captain America: Civil War. We see Vision passing through a wall to enter Wanda’s room. He went on to comfort Wanda, who is mourning for her brother Pietro Maximoff and spouted the show’s best line yet: “What is grief, if not love persevering.”

Turns out, as per Thedirect.com, Wanda’s room in WandaVision and the one in Captain America: Civil War look clearly different despite the set designers doing their best to mimic that style. While the arrangement of the things is similar, the things themselves have changed.

This is forgivable. MCU is a huge cinematic universe, the biggest ever, with thousands of characters and a vast timeline, and we have seen several continuity and other errors across the years. Though Kevin Fiege oversees everything, different creatives handle difference franchises. And it is often not possible for everything to be seamless.

And the said continuity error in WandaVision does nothing to break the immersion. Nobody, except those who pay attention to such stuff and scrutinise every single detail, will notice these kinds of errors. WandaVision streams on Disney+ Hostar Premium.