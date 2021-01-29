WandaVision clip: Who has been watching Wanda and Vision’s sitcom on TV?

A clip from the fourth episode of WanadVision has revealed who was watching the sitcoms that Wanda and Vision are — willingly or not — stuck inside. The 53-second video also confirms the owner of the voice that was trying to communicate with Wanda through the radio.

If you wish to know these details for yourself while watching the episode, there are spoilers ahead.

It turns out Kat Dennings’ Darcy Lewis, who we last saw in Thor: Dark World, was the person who has been watching the sitcoms starring Wanda and Vision. We see only a brief shot of her, but she is somehow involved in this. Darcy is a political science major who was interning for Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster when she met Thor.

Also, the voice on the radio was indeed Randall Park’s Jimmy Woo. An FBI agent who was charged with making sure Scott Lang did not violate his parole in Ant-Man and the Wasp, Randall is at least partly aware of what is going on.

Now, the clip itself has Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau curiously observing a force field, presumably the boundary of the pocket dimension, while Jimmy accosts her. They are likely working together.

Oh, and Rambeau is an employee of Sentient World Observation and Response Department (S.W.O.R.D), a space counterpart of S.H.I.E.L.D and deals with extraterrestrial threats.

WandaVision streams on Disney Plus Hotstar Premium.