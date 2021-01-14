WandaVision: Character guide

WandaVision, which releases tomorrow on Disney Plus Hotstar Premium, revolves around Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany’s Vision.

In the series, Wanda and Vision live in perfect domestic, suburban bliss that is shattered with the gradual realisation that something is not right.

Besides Wanda and Vision, WandaVision features many other characters from Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Here is a handy character guide before you watch the series.

Wanda Maximoff

Also known as Scarlet Witch, Wanda, with magical, reality manipulation telekinesis powers, is one of the most powerful characters in the MCU. She first appeared in Avengers: Age of Ultron with her brothers and was initially against the Avengers. She later joined the Avengers and fought with them against Thanos and his forces. She fell in love with Vision, who was murdered by Thanos. She too died after the Snap and was brought back by the remaining Avengers. It appears she is still not over the death of Vision, and in WandaVision, she has created an alternate reality where she is living with her love in marital bliss. Or at least that’s what we know so far.

Vision

Formerly a piece of artificial intelligence inside Tony Stark’s armour, Vision was brought to life in Age of Ultron by Stark, Bruce Banner and Thor to subdue Ultron, the malignant AI being with the potential to destroy the world. His source of power and sentience is the Mind Stone. Before Infinity War, he and Wanda were living in Scotland in disguise. He was killed by Thanos, who wrenched the Mind Stone from his forehead, ending his sustenance. Since he did not die by the Snap, he was not among those who were resurrected after it was undone.

Monica Rambeau

Monica Rambeau was played by child actor Akira Akbar in Captain Marvel. She is all grown up now and will be portrayed by Teyonah Parris, who will reprise the role in the second Captain Marvel movie. Monica is the daughter of Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel’s best friend Maria. In the comics, Monica becomes a superhero and assumes the mantle of Captain Marvel herself. We see only glimpses of her in WandaVision promos and still do not know how she fits in the series.

Darcy Lewis

Kat Dennings’ witty character in the first two Thor films, Darcy Lewis will come back in WandaVision. Darcy was an intern to Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster and did not return in the third Thor movie. Where has she been for all those years? Why is she in WandaVision and not the upcoming fourth Thor movie? We hope these questions will be answered.

Jimmy Woo

Randall Park’s FBI agent Jimmy Woo, who was tasked to make sure Scott Lang did not violate his parole in Ant-Man and the Wasp, will be seen in WandaVision.

Agnes

Since WandaVision is a superhero show that’s trapped inside a classic sitcom, the intrusive neighbour is a given. And that’s Kathryn Hahn’s character Agnes.