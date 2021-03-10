WandaVision advertisements within the show have a direct connection with Wanda. Here’s what they mean

Disney+ series WandaVision just finished its nine-episode journey and while the show left the viewers awestruck, it has certainly raised the stakes for any future Marvel shows. The viewers were left analysing everything they saw in the series in detail, and what caught extra attention was the ad commercials that appeared within the episodes.

Director Matt Shakman and writer Jac Schaeffer spoke to Marvel.com and explained the importance of the mid-show TVCs. “There’s so much speculation about what they mean and we went around and around about what we wanted them to be. And ultimately, they are about (Wanda’s) subconscious, which a lot of fans have guessed,” explained Schaeffer.

The ad commercials refer to Wanda’s past at Hydra, Lagos and leading up to the present day when she is lost in grief after losing Vision during the events of Avengers: Infinity War.

Matt Shakman spoke about another motif that seems to have had a major presence on the show. Referring to the property deed that Vision left for Wanda, that read, ‘To grow old in, V’ inside a heart shape, he mentioned that the entire series has been sprinkled with many hearts and this is something that fans can notice during repeat viewings.

He called the heart reference “the big one” as WandaVision “is about love.” Matt added, “It is also about loss, and it’s about both of those (things). It’s about the dance between love and loss. So the heart on the calendar is the heart on the deed. We brought it back in the intro to Episode 7.”

Starring Elisabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Kathryn Hahn among others, WandaVision has kicked off Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.