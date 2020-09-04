Wakaalat From Home trailer: Sumeet Vyas, Nidhi Singh come together for crazy digital divorce saga

Wakaalat From Home will stream on Amazon Prime Video on September 10.

The trailer of Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming comedy-drama Wakaalat From Home is out. Directed by Rohan Sippy and written by Anuvab Pal, the 10-episode web series has been shot entirely during the lockdown over a zoom call.

The trailer opens with Nidhi Singh’s character Radhika and Sumeet Vyas’ character Sujin fighting over a video call. The call ends with Radhika asking for a divorce from Sujin. Next, we are introduced to two divorce lawyers, played by Kubbra Sait and Gopal Datt, who will argue Radhika and Sujin’s divorce case over a zoom call. Akarsh Khurana is the judge of this hearing.

The proceedings of this courtroom drama take a crazy turn as the lawyers and the judge are interrupted by their mother and food delivery boy. In Sumeet’s Sujin, you are bound to see shades of his Permanent Roommates character Mikesh. Nidhi Singh too looks a bit similar to Tanya of Permanent Roommates. In all, Wakaalat From Home looks like a relief from all the gory and serious content in the digital space.

Talking about the web series, director Rohan Sippy said, “The concept and the story of Wakaalat From Home is new, yet very relatable and riveting. It is a fun twist to the work-from-home culture that we all have embraced because of the nationwide lockdown. With this show, we have presented one such WFH scenario where the court/legal proceedings of cases of lesser importance have moved online via zoom calls. There are moments in the show that you relate to, as well as make you laugh out loud.”

He added, “Wakaalat From Home is a lighthearted take on the new normal that we have to adapt to. I am sure the audiences will enjoy watching the series on Amazon Prime Video as much as we enjoyed creating it- in the middle of the lockdown.”

