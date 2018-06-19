Vivek Oberoi on Inside Edge 2: We are going international this time

Inside Edge Season 2 will make its premiere in 2019. Inside Edge Season 2 will make its premiere in 2019.

Starring Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha, Sayani Gupta, Angad Bedi, Tanuj Virani and Sanjay Suri among others, web show Inside Edge 2 is all set to come back with a new season. At the launch of India’s Best Dramebaaz, Vivek, who will be seen as one of the judges on the show, told indianexpress.com that Inside Edge 2 will soon go on floors.

“We are starting shoot in 10 days. It’s going to be a really exciting season. This time we are going international and shooting at foreign locations. Gear up for a thrilling ride ahead,” he said.

The Company actor further stated that he is amazed at the way Inside Edge has brought audience around the world together. Vivek remarked, “As soon as the episode used to go on air, people would start talking about it on social media. It would also trend and it was definitely a great feeling to see the excitement our show built among the audience. We have reached out to a global audience and you can see people from different corners of the world talking about the show. Also with the option to binge-watch it, made the show so popular. That’s the beauty of web shows. I am so proud to be associated with Inside Edge and I am eager to see how the next season shapes up.”

While the first season left the audience on a cliffhanger with questions like – Does Vikrant survive the final blow? Will Arvind Vashisth leave Mumbai Mavericks to join Handa’s team? What happens to Prashanth Kanaujia after he fires the lethal gunshot? And the biggest question of them all: Who is Bhaisahab? A teaser video of everyone fussing over ‘Bhaisaab’ was recently released, creating quite a buzz.

Bankrolled by Excel Entertainment and Amazon Prime Video, Inside Edge Season 2 will make its premiere in 2019. Producer Farhan Akhtar had shared his excitement about the coming season through a statement that read, “We are both excited and proud to officially confirm the second season of Amazon Original Inside Edge. Further details to follow soon!”

Riteish Sidhwani had also added, “We have had a successful collaboration with Amazon Prime Video starting with Amazon’s first Original Inside Edge which was hugely successful. We are excited on the commencement of Season 2 of Inside Edge and are looking forward to our collaboration yet again with Amazon in bringing the next season to Prime Video.”

