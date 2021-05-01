Vitthal Teedi trailer: Pratik Gandhi is a gambler in this web series

Vitthal Teedi will release on May 7. (Photo: Oho Gujarati/YouTube)

After SonyLIV’s Scam 1992, Pratik Gandhi has signed his next web series. Titled Vitthal Teedi, the Gujarati series will release on streaming platform Oho Gujarati.

The series, directed by Abhishek Jain and written by Bhargav Purohit, has Pratik playing Vitthal, who grows up in a village playing cards for money, and becomes a renowned gambler after he moves to the big city.

As Pratik Gandhi showed in Scam 1992, he has the acting chops and this web series looks like familiar territory for him. In the Hansal Mehta-directed series also, he played a Gujarati who saw a meteoric rise achieved through questionable means and had an inevitable downfall.

Vitthal Teedi, based on the eponymous short story by Mukesh Sojitra, also stars Ragi Jani, Prashant Barot, Prem Gadhavi, Brindra Trivedi, Jagjeetsinh Vadher and Shraddha Dangar.

The web series will release on May 7.