Thala Ajith’s Viswasam begins streaming on Amazon Prime

Thala Ajith’s latest film Viswasam releases on Amazon Prime today. Directed by Siva, the film has turned out to be the biggest hit of Ajith’s career and has collected over Rs 120 crore in Tamil Nadu alone.

Viswasam is still running successfully in theatres across the state and has just completed its 50 day run. Ajith and Siva teamed up for the fourth time after Veeram, Vedhalam and Vivegam and have proved themselves to be a winning duo.

Also starring Nayanthara and Jagpathy Babu in lead roles, Viswasam faced heavy competition from the Rajnikanth-starrer Petta as both the films released on the same day at the box office.

Set in Madurai, Viswasam is the story of a doting father, Thooku Durai, who becomes estranged from his family but is determined to protect it from the villain. Nayathara played the role of his wife, Niranjana. Although the film received mixed reviews from critics, fans and cinema-goers praised the movie for its heavy entertainment value.

Produced by KJR Studios, Viswasam also stars Vivek, Robo Shankar, Thambi Ramaiah, Kovai Sarala, Sandhya Janak, Yogi Babu, Kalairani, Bose Venkat, Sujatha Sivakumar, Ramesh Thilak, Jangiri Madhumitha and Namo Narayana. The music has been composed by D Imman.