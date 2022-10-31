scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 31, 2022

Vision spin-off series in works with WandaVision head writer at Marvel Studios

The show is expected to follow the newly created Vision shown in the final episodes of WandaVision as he attempts to restore his memories.

Paul BettanyPaul Bettany as Vision in WandaVision series. (Photo: wandavision/Twitter)

Marvel Studios is developing a second WandaVision spin-off series for Disney Plus which will focus on Paul Bettany‘s character, the Vision. According to Variety, the current title of the show is Vision Quest, which is also the name of the character-focused Marvel comic book arc. The show is expected to follow the newly created Vision shown in the final episodes of WandaVision as he attempts to restore his memories. At the same time, specific story details are being kept under wraps. The narrative is included in the West Coast Avengers storyline in the comic. The writer’s room for WandaVision, under the direction of head writer and executive producer Jac Schaefer, will start working next week. Paul Bettany will reprise his role as Vision.

As per the reports of Variety, after Thanos slew Vision in the events of Avengers: Infinity War, the government organisation S.W.O.R.D put him back together in WandaVision. He didn’t remember his previous existence or his love for Wanda Maximoff, a.k.a. the Scarlet Witch, when they brought him back to life. However, Wanda’s Vision was able to access the new Vision’s past when they clashed in battle in the series, which unexpectedly forced him to flee the conflict.

According to Variety, this would be Schaefer’s second spinoff series for WandaVision on Disney+. She is also working on a spinoff about the strong witch Agatha Harkness from the television show, who was portrayed by Katherine Hahn. In October 2021, Variety revealed in an exclusive that the show, currently dubbed Agatha: Coven of Chaos, was under development.

First published on: 31-10-2022 at 10:54:07 am
