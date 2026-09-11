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Virender Sehwag replaces Ashneer Grover as host of Rise and Fall 2: ‘No easy wins’
Former cricketer Virender Sehwag is making his reality-show hosting debut with Amazon MX Player’s Rise and Fall Season 2.
Virender Sehwag is set to make his foray into the reality show space. Virender will be replacing former Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover as the host of the upcoming season of Amazon MX Player’s reality show Rise and Fall.
A promo for the show, released on Friday, shows Virender giving his own playful take on life’s ups and downs before stepping into the unpredictable world of Rise and Fall Season 2.
Watch Virender Sehwag-hosted Rise and Fall Season 2’s teaser here
The new season will feature 15 celebrities divided into Rulers and Workers, who will navigate strategies, alliances, rivalries and unexpected challenges while living across the penthouse and basement.
Talking about his new role as a host, Virender Sehwag said in a statement, “Cricket has taught me one thing—no match is won before the final ball, and Rise and Fall Season 2 takes that unpredictability to another level. As a host, what excites me about this game is that there are no easy wins and no fixed positions. The biggest challenge isn’t just getting to the top but knowing how to stay there. You have to know when to attack, when to defend, and, most importantly, when to read the game before it reads you. With money, strategy, and shifting equations in play, there’s no room for complacency. I’m looking forward to watching the contestants navigate the game, take risks, make alliances and show what they’re really made of.”
Produced by Banijay Asia, the makers of Rise and Fall Season 2 are yet to announce its release date.
Cricketers who turned hosts
Not only Virender Sehwag but Rohit Sharma too is set to make his official television hosting debut with the family game show Family Full House with Rohit Sharma, premiering on September 19, 2026, on Sony Entertainment Television and SonyLIV.
Virender Sehwag, known for his aggressive batting and outspoken personality, has previously hosted cricket-based quiz show Power Play with Champions.
Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has also had a long association with television, hosting popular shows such as Dadagiri Unlimited and now Bigg Boss Bangla, while Navjot Singh Sidhu successfully transitioned from cricket into television as a judge on several comedy and reality shows. Wasim Akram, meanwhile, served as a judge alongside Sushmita Sen on Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena, a 2008 Colors TV reality show.
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