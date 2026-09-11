Virender Sehwag replaces Ashneer Grover as host of Rise and Fall 2: ‘No easy wins’

Virender Sehwag is set to make his foray into the reality show space. Virender will be replacing former Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover as the host of the upcoming season of Amazon MX Player’s reality show Rise and Fall.

A promo for the show, released on Friday, shows Virender giving his own playful take on life’s ups and downs before stepping into the unpredictable world of Rise and Fall Season 2.

Watch Virender Sehwag-hosted Rise and Fall Season 2’s teaser here

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The new season will feature 15 celebrities divided into Rulers and Workers, who will navigate strategies, alliances, rivalries and unexpected challenges while living across the penthouse and basement.