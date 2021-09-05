Fans find an Indian connect in Money Heist 5, hilarious game of ‘Virat Kohli or Bobby Deol’ takes place online

September 5, 2021 7:26:01 pm
Money Heist Season 5 had its big premiere on Netflix on September 3. While the Indian fans were equally excited for this popular Spanish web series, they found an Indian connection to Volume 1 of the two-part Season 5 of La Casa De Papel aka Money Heist. Some eagle-eyed fans noticed the uncanny similarity between an unknown character in the series with two famous Indian personalities — cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Bobby Deol.
In one of the scenes, we get to see a soldier with weapons giving a fierce look. This is when a group of officials attempting to nab Marseille, who was trying to make his escape in a military helicopter. After landing, he vanishes before the officials show up and one of the officers, who was questioning a farmer standing close to the location, reminded fans of Virat and Bobby at the same time.
Twitterati flooded the micro-blogging site with screengrabs from the series and we too agree that the official looks like a mix between Virat Kohli and Bobby Deol.
See the fan’s reactions here:
Bobby Deol and Virat Kohli cross-breed. #MoneyHeist pic.twitter.com/TI52EhmZk8
— Unnamed Girl💙 (@UnnamedGirl9) September 4, 2021
Loved @imVkohli‘s role in#MoneyHeist pic.twitter.com/iLQr8AUUxj
— अविरल तायल🇮🇳 (@Govt_Job_Hunter) September 3, 2021
If Bobby Deol and Virat Kohli had a child #MoneyHeist pic.twitter.com/BAcclsQSPi
— Raghav (@confused_buttt) September 3, 2021
Virat Kohli asks the vehicle model to recommend MRF ZLX#MoneyHeist #MoneyHeistSeason5 pic.twitter.com/Vne5dx0HHw
— Yubraj panthi (@Yubrajpanthi5) September 3, 2021
Guess who??? Virat Kohli / Bobby Deol#MoneyHeist #Memes pic.twitter.com/fXg8KNPb8X
— Ashh (@asshh_____) September 5, 2021
This is like @imVkohli and @thedeol clubbed together.
#MoneyHeist pic.twitter.com/GS6nRT1o6O
— Lazy Kachua (@LazyKachua) September 3, 2021
Virat Kohli’s special appearance in Money Heist.. 🤣😜#ENGvsIND #MoneyHeist pic.twitter.com/F68CKd5uaX
— Ab Tyagi 🇮🇳 (@abtyagiab) September 4, 2021
Meme makers seem to have done their job right this time.
The Professor’s gang is up in arms against the new enemy – the army in the new season. Money Heist Season 5 seems to be a huge actioner.
