Viraf Patel replaces Harman Singha in Viu’s next series

Bodhi Tree Productions is all set to launch a thrilling web show on video-on-demand platform Viu. While Shriya Pilgaonkar will play the female lead, indianexpress.com has exclusive information that TV’s heartthrob Viraf Patel has been roped in as the lead protagonist. Earlier. the role was supposed to be played by Rannvijay Singha’s brother Harman Singha.

A source shared with us, “Due to some issues with dates, Harman had to be replaced by Viraf at the last moment. The actor will be playing the main lead who is Shriya’s husband in the series. The team is all set to roll and will go on floors in a couple of days. The show will be launched by end of the year. It would be a multi-cast thriller and promises to keep the audience hooked.”

While we could not reach Viraf, Harman confirmed with us that he is no more associated with the show. Viraf made his debut with Mahi Way and has shows like Kismat, Ek Boond Ishq, Naamkarann to his credit. He has also been a part of Mummy Punjabi.

Talking about the new project, Shriya had shared, “I have always enjoyed watching thrillers and this is my first time exploring the genre as an actor. I loved the story of this series and decided to instantly give my nod. I am really looking forward to it. It’s an incredibly fascinating character and I have already started prepping for it.”

Apart from the lead pair, Teena Singh and Naved Aslam are also part of the show.

