Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018

Viraf Patel replaces Harman Singha in Viu’s next series

Viraf Patel, who made his debut with Mahi Way and has shows like Kismat, Ek Boond Ishq, Naamkarann to his credit, has replaced Rannvijay Singha's brother Harman Singha in Viu's next web series.

Written by Sana Farzeen | Mumbai | Updated: June 19, 2018 7:18:45 pm
Harman Singha and Viraf Patel Harman Singha has been replaced by Viraf Patel in Viu’s next web show.
Related News

Bodhi Tree Productions is all set to launch a thrilling web show on video-on-demand platform Viu. While Shriya Pilgaonkar will play the female lead, indianexpress.com has exclusive information that TV’s heartthrob Viraf Patel has been roped in as the lead protagonist. Earlier. the role was supposed to be played by Rannvijay Singha’s brother Harman Singha.

A source shared with us, “Due to some issues with dates, Harman had to be replaced by Viraf at the last moment. The actor will be playing the main lead who is Shriya’s husband in the series. The team is all set to roll and will go on floors in a couple of days. The show will be launched by end of the year. It would be a multi-cast thriller and promises to keep the audience hooked.”

While we could not reach Viraf, Harman confirmed with us that he is no more associated with the show. Viraf made his debut with Mahi Way and has shows like Kismat, Ek Boond Ishq, Naamkarann to his credit. He has also been a part of Mummy Punjabi.

Talking about the new project, Shriya had shared, “I have always enjoyed watching thrillers and this is my first time exploring the genre as an actor. I loved the story of this series and decided to instantly give my nod. I am really looking forward to it. It’s an incredibly fascinating character and I have already started prepping for it.”

Apart from the lead pair, Teena Singh and Naved Aslam are also part of the show.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now