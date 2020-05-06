Vir Das thanks Delhi High Court for dismissing plea against Netflix series Hasmukh

Vir Das plays the lead role in Hasmukh. Vir Das plays the lead role in Hasmukh.

Actor and stand-up comedian Vir Das released a statement on Wednesday thanking the Delhi High Court. Vir released the statement after the High Court on Tuesday declined to grant interim stay on the streaming of Vir Das’s Hasmukh on Netflix, dismissing a plea that had claimed the web series maligned the reputation of advocates.

His statement read, “Yesterday in the Delhi High Court, in the middle of the pandemic, there was a hearing. A hearing about my show where a fictitious comedian does jokes about a fictitious lawyer. Close to 10 legal notices, a suit for ‘defaming the reputation of lawyers’, political pages organising to down-vote it on IMDb. Fair game. As artists we were taught to accept feedback humbly, and I do so, knowing that my work always has, and will polarise people. But since these actions go a little beyond feedback, I hope I’ve earned the right to respectfully respond.”

“I have spent a decade of my life trying to make this country laugh. I certainly haven’t always succeeded, but I have heard enough laughter and seen enough happy people to know, that comedy of all genre, does more good than harm. Offence is taken, not given. I humbly thank the High Court for their support,” the statement further read.

Vir Das also quoted a part of the High Court’s order, which read, “The very essence of democracy is that a creative artist is given the liberty to project the picture of the society in a manner he perceives.”

