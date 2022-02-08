Vir Das refutes reports of participating in Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp: ‘Not interested in this’

Actor-comedian Vir Das took to his Twitter on Tuesday and refuted reports that he will be a part of ALTBalaji’s reality show Lock Upp, which will be hosted by Kangana Ranaut. Vir said that he was not approached for the show, and he is not interested in doing it.

He tweeted, “Hey all. Not sure who this journalist is. Or if journalism still exists. But just to clarify because there’s a lot of people writing to me. Have never been approached, and am not doing or interested in this. Wish Kangana and her cast all the very best being locked up. Cheers.”

Cheers. pic.twitter.com/U63a1USyQ5 — Vir Das (@thevirdas) February 8, 2022

Kangana Ranaut-hosted Lock Upp will be a 72-episode reality show which will stream on ALTBalaji and MXPlayer. The format of the show will see 16 contestants being locked inside lockups.

Talking about the show’s concept, Kangana had said, “I loved the concept and Ekta had developed a brilliant show. This is why I said yes to it.” During the show’s launch, Kangana also said that she is extremely involved with the show. “I have already seen every contestant’s profile and want to know their history. It’s going to be an intense show,” she said.

Lock Upp starts streaming from February 27.