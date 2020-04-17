Excited as a producer because we have great talent in Hasmukh: Vir Das

Hasmukh will stream on Netflix from April 17. Hasmukh will stream on Netflix from April 17.

Netflix’s dark comedy Hasmukh features Vir Das in a never-seen-before avatar. During a live session on The Indian Express’ Facebook page, the actor talked about playing a stand-up comedian, who is also a serial killer. Das also shared reasons to watch Hasmukh.

Here are the excerpts:

How was it to play Hasmukh?

I am happy. I am lucky that Nikkhil (Advani) decided to co-produce the show. It has Ranvir Shorey, Manoj Pahwa and Ravi Kishan. I am the least experienced actor in Hasmukh, but I could not have been more excited as a producer because of the talent we have on board. The show is very funny and very dark. Hasmukh is a total loser and socially awkward, but he will be fun to watch.

How did you prepare for your role?

I spent a lot of time watching Indian comedians. I have never written Hindi comedy before. I spent a lot of time watching Jaspal Bhatti, Johny Lever and Zakir to get a sense of where their head is at and the kind of stuff they like to write about.

Hasmukh needs to kill people to write comedy. What are the things that inspire you to write comedy for your shows?

Hasmukh is born of the fact that every comedian is very superstitious about the things that they do off-stage to get them ready for their on-stage experiences. So, Hasmukh needs to murder to look good on the stage.

There’s an assumption that comedy comes from a dark space. How true is that statement for you?

I think all comedy comes from a dark space, but I think dark spaces need comedy more often.

Stand-up comedy or films?

You shouldn’t get lost in both the bubbles. I don’t want to be travelling throughout the year nor want to be in my vanity van for a year. So, just when I get bored of one aspect, I get into another.

A lot of comedians have superstitions and things they like to do before a show. Do you have any?

I have a leather belt that I have worn for every show I have done since I was 21. This is also why Hasmukh wears a leather belt in Hasmukh, but he kills people with it. I also count my blessings.

What’s next for you?

I am going to do a rom-com and then also have a world tour.

Five reasons why we should watch Hasmukh?

1) If you like dark comedies, watch it.

2) There is a lightness in the show, where everybody is kind of an idiot.

3) If you love Movers and Shakers, Kapil Sharma and such shows, you will like it.

4) Best actors in a Mumbai-set comedy. Great talent.

5) I have put my heart and soul into it. This is my first attempt at Hindi comedy.

