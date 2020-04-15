Hasmukh is a tale of morality versus ambition: Nikkhil Advani

Vir Das-starrer Hasmukh will begin streaming on Netflix from April 17. Vir Das-starrer Hasmukh will begin streaming on Netflix from April 17.

Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani, co-creator of Vir Das-led series Hasmukh, says the show focuses on untamed ambition.

The series features Vir in the titular role of a young man from Saharanpur, who wants to be the greatest comedian in the world. While he is a great writer, he lacks good comic timing. Determined to achieve his dream, he decides to go to any extent to make sure the world notices his talent.

“I want people to understand that this show is not just about a guy, who is murdering. It is about ambition vs morality. It is a tale of morality versus ambition. It is a simple question about to what extent one can go for their ambition. I want people to enjoy the show, which is well-made and well enacted,” Nikkhil Advani told PTI.

The filmmaker said he had been trying to collaborate with Vir Das for the longest time and Hasmukh seemed an apt choice.

The germ of an idea for the web series came from Vir and he gave some suggestions to make the story more appealing.

“Vir came with an idea. He said he has a concept – ‘I am a comedian, who is from a small town and is a murderer’. We discussed it and I said there is no dilemma or conflict in his life. Suppose he has bad comic timing and his timing only improves if he does a murder. Before every show, he has to do a murder. While he wants to be the best comedian in the country, he is no longer innocent for that ambition.”

Nikkhil Advani said with a murder background, the challenge for the team was to make the character likeable.

“It is very difficult. I hope people get it. I want people to cheer for him. I don’t want people to hate him. That is where the writing comes in. So one has to understand why he murders, who he murders and how he murders. These are the three questions one has to answer,” he added.

According to the filmmaker, Vir Das has worked hard to capture the essence of the character.

“It is challenging because Vir is a Bandra boy. He is from the city. To play the boy from Saharanpur, he had to get the accent right so he sat with a diction tutor. He worked very hard for this part. No one would think of casting Vir as a boy from Saharanpur. So he had to prove with this show that he is not only a stand-up comedian but also a good actor,” Nikhil Advani stated.

The series, directed by Nikhil Gonsalves, also features Ranvir Shorey, Manoj Pahwa, Ravi Kishan, Amrita Bagchi, Suhail Nayyar, Inaamulhaq and Raza Murad.

Hasmukh, produced for Applause Entertainment by Emmay Entertainment, will debut on Netflix on April 17.

Nikhil Advani said for him the aim, through his company Emmay Entertainment, is to create unusual content for OTT platforms.

