Vinit Kakar gets evicted from Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp

On Sunday, actor Vinit Kakar was evicted from Lock Upp by host Kangana Ranaut. Apart from Vinit, the other nominated contestants this week included Munawar Faruqui, Azma Fallah, Payal Rohatgi, Kaaranvir Bohra, Shivam Sharma, Saisha Shinde and Mandana Karimi.

As soon as the Judgment Day started on Saturday, host Kangana expressed displeasure towards Vinit’s performance. She said that the term ‘eat, sleep and repeat’ was created for him. She also pulled him up for not sharing his opinions during the game and said he remained an underperformer during tasks.

While Munawar and Azma got maximum votes, Kaaranvir Bohra was saved by nominated contestants. Mandana, on the other hand, revealed a big secret about her past to immune herself. Kangana then announced Vinit as the one with least votes, and asked him to bid his co-contestants farewell.

Having entered as a wild card, Vinit seemed to be quite a strong contestant. He pledged to throw Munawar out of the game and even targeted Kaaranvir Bohra. However, he seemed totally lost in the game and could make any strong connections.

This weekend turned out to be quite a dramatic one as Kangana Ranaut went on to reveal Munawar Faruqui’s past. The comedian has been married with a kid but has been separated from his wife for almost two years. Mandana, on her part, revealed that she was in a secret relationship with an ace filmmaker and they even planned a pregnancy together. However, once she conceived, he developed cold feet and backed out saying he wasn’t emotionally ready to be a father again. Mandana decided to get an abortion and broke up with the director.

Lock Upp streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player.