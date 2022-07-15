Vineet Kumar Singh’s Rangbaaz: Darr Ki Rajneeti trailer out, to stream on ZEE5 from this date

The third season of the gangster drama series Rangbaaz, featuring actor Vineet Kumar Singh, will premiere on ZEE5 on July 29, the streamer announced on Friday.

The third season has been titled Rangbaaz- Darr Ki Rajneeti and is show run by Navdeep Singh of NH10 and Manorama Six Feet Under fame.

It features Singh as Haroon Shah Ali Baig, a Robin Hood-esque gangster-turned-politician, and charts his rise from a small town in Bihar to becoming one of its most powerful strongmen, as per the official synopsis.

Watch the trailer of Rangbaaz- Darr Ki Rajneeti here:

Singh, 37, said he instantly came on board for Rangbaaz – Darr Ki Rajneeti as it gave him the opportunity to work with Navdeep Singh and producer Ajay Rai, with whom he had collaborated on films such as Gangs of Wasseypur and Mukkabaz.

“I had so many reasons to jump on-board and be a part of ‘Rangbaaz – Darr ki Rajneeti’. First, to work with Ajay Rai, I have always wanted to work with Navdeep Singh as I love his movies, besides the script is excellent with beautifully layered characters. My character has all the things that an actor would want in a script.

“And lastly, ‘Rangbaaz’ as a franchise is immensely loved by the audience and it has a legacy and a fan following so it was an easy decision for me to take on this project,” the actor said in a statement.

Rangbaaz started in 2018 with its first season that featured actor Saqib Saleem in the lead. The show’s sophomore instalment, titled Rangbaaz Phirse, starred actor Jimmy Shergill and was released in 2019.

Rangbaaz – Darr Ki Rajneeti is directed by Sachin Pathak and written by Siddharth Mishra.

The show’s cast also includes Rajesh Tailang, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Prashant Narayanan, Aakanksha Singh, Vijay Maurya, Sudhanva Deshpande, Soham Majumdar and Ashok Pathak among others.