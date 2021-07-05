Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda’s 14 Phere gets a release date, see first look poster

Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda’s social comedy 14 Phere is set to premiere on ZEE5 on July 23. The duo made the announcement on Instagram along with the film’s first look poster.

The poster shows Massey and Kharbanda sitting on a couch, looking at each other with a shy grin. “Jitna dugna hoga dhamaal utna hi dugna hoga bavaal. Yeh #14Phere waali shaadi hogi bemisaal! Save the date, 23rd July only on #ZEE5. #2xDrama2xDhamaal,” Kharbanda wrote alongside the poster.

14 Phere is helmed by Devanshu Singh, who is known for directing the 2019 film Chintu Ka Birthday.

Talking about the film, Vikrant Massey had earlier said it is “made for the Indian heartland filled with drama, comedy, quirkiness and a lot more. It will definitely be a great watch for families. It is highly relatable.”

Kriti Kharbanda, meanwhile, said that 14 Phere’s script had everything she was looking for in a prospective project.

“I remember the first time I read the script of 14 Phere. It was everything I was looking for. Drama, emotion, relatability and a strong character. Aditi has become a part of my personality in more ways than one. I can’t wait for the audiences to watch the story unfold on ZEE5. Imagine the drama and chaos of a typical Indian wedding, and then multiply that by two! The viewers are surely in for a joyride,” the actor said.

Kriti Kharbanda was last seen in Bejoy Nambiar’s Taish. Vikrant’s latest movie Haseen Dillruba is currently streaming on Netflix.