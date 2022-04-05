Vikrant Massey and Radhika Apte’s Forensic to stream on ZEE5

After Love Hostel, Vikrant Massey is set to be back on ZEE5 with another intense drama titled Forensic. Directed by Vishal Furia, the psychological thriller also stars Radhika Apte, Prachi Desai, Vindu Dara Singh and Rohit Roy. The film is the remake of the Malayalam movie of the same name.

While Vikrant will play forensic officer Johnny Khanna, Radhika will essay the role of Megha Sharma, a police officer in Mussoorie. The two will join forces to nab a vicious criminal.

Director Vishal Furia in a statement said that Forensic is a taut thriller with twists that will surprise and facts that will shock the viewers. “With accomplished actors Vikrant and Radhika at the top of their game and with amazing producers Mansi Bagla, Varun Bagla and Deepak Mukut, I have managed to give my best to ensure a thrilling ride throughout,” he added.

Co-producer Deepak Mukut said Forensic is a complete edge-of-the-seat thriller that will keep the audience hooked. He added that he couldn’t have asked for a better team than Vishal Furia, Radhika Apte and Vikrant Massey for the film.