Vikrant Massey’s reunion with Ali Fazal is reminding fans of Mirzapur’s Bablu, Guddu bhaiya: ‘Best brothers’

Vikrant Massey’s Bablu might not be a part of the Amazon Prime Video series Mirzapur anymore, but fans still miss his character. So when Vikrant recently met his on-screen brother Ali Fazal, fans were here for it. Vikrant took to Instagram to share a photo with Ali and wrote in the caption, “Aapko bahut miss kiye hum Guddu Bhaiya. See you again, soonest!!! ✨ @alifazal9”

Vikrant’s character died at the end of the first season of the show so it was a treat for the fans to watch the two brothers back together. One of the fans commented, “Best brothers❤️” Another wrote, “Bablu bhaiya miss you😢❤️.” Another fan cheered for “Guddu bablu ki Jodi😍”

The second season of Mirzapur aired in 2020 and the third season is highly awaited. Soon after Season 2, Prime Video announced that almost fifty percent of the audience finished watching the show’s second season in just two days. At the time, it had become the most-watched show on the OTT platform within seven days of its release.

A few weeks ago, it was announced that Season 3 will be released in 2022. Actor Rasika Dugal shared a photo on her social media and wrote, “About last night… With the known and the unknown 😀. Revisiting some crazy #Mirzapur times and making new memories with #Adhura.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rasika (@rasikadugal)

The Indian Express’ review of the second season read, “Mirzapur season two fails to learn from the mistakes of season one. There are some improvements, sure. Production quality has gone up; it no longer feels and looks like a telefilm from the nineties that used to air on Doordarshan. But everything else gives you a sense of deja vu.”

Mirzapur also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi, Harshita Gaur, Isha Talwar among others.