Vikram, Samrat Prithviraj, The Boys S3: Top shows, films to watch this weekend

The two marquee movies hitting the big screen this week are all about grandeur and are rightfully starring two of the biggest stars Indian cinema has produced. Action-thriller Vikram, which features Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil, gets a multi-language, pan-India release. Akshay Kumar stars as Samrat Prithviraj in the eponymous movie, which also stars Manushi Chillar and Sanjay Dutt. If you want something to watch after getting home, The Boys returns for a third season on Amazon Prime Video.

Major: In theaters

Major is produced by Mahesh Babu and Sony Pictures Films India. Major is produced by Mahesh Babu and Sony Pictures Films India.

Adivi Sesh’s Major is a biopic of the late 26/11 hero Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who died fighting terrorists at the Taj Hotel in 2008. A chapter in the book Black Tornado: The Three Sieges of Mumbai 26/11 has a detailed account of how Sandeep single-handedly charged at the terrorists. Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R called the movie “flawed but effective” in his 3-star-rating review of Major. He wrote, “Major is far from being perfect. Nevertheless, it’s an effective homage to the hero of 26/11.”

Read the review of Major here.

Vikram: In theaters

A still from Vikram. A still from Vikram.

Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil, along with Suriya in a special cameo, lead Lokesh Kanagaraj’s action-packed thriller Vikram. You can book your tickets for the movie, which has released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R has given the movie 3.5-stars. In his review, he wrote, “Lokesh Kanagaraj’s enormous fanboy service to Kamal Haasan is extremely satisfying. Lokesh keeps this film very light on the mind and eyes. The narration is fluid and nimble, replete with a plethora of fanboy moments.”

Read the review of Vikram here.

Samrat Prithviraj: In theaters

Akshay Kumar plays the title role of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. Akshay Kumar plays the title role of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan.

The period drama, led by Akshay Kumar and debutante Manushi Chillar, is directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi. It is based on medieval poet Chand Bardai’s epic poem Prithviraj Raso. Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood play pivotal roles in the movie. If you have an eye for historical dramas, definitely go for it. The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta writes, “What Chandraprakash Dwivedi has done is to soup up the legend so that it is in synch with the dominant national mood: Prithviraj is representative of a Bharat when it was pristine, pure, unpolluted. How did a director who has also made the astonishingly subversive ‘Mohalla Assi’ achieve this switcheroo?”

Read the review of Samrat Prithviraj here.

Downton Abbey: A New Era: In theaters

Hugh Bonneville, from left, Elizabeth McGovern and Laura Carmichael in a scene from Downton Abbey: A New Era. (Ben Blackall/Focus Features via AP) Hugh Bonneville, from left, Elizabeth McGovern and Laura Carmichael in a scene from Downton Abbey: A New Era. (Ben Blackall/Focus Features via AP)

The sequel to the TV series and the first movie, Downton Abbey: A New Era takes the story of the residents of Downton ahead as they have a new movie being filmed on their estate. Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Michelle Dockery, Raquel Cassidy and others reprise their roles from the series. It has been directed by Simon Curtis.

Read the review of Downton Abbey: A New Era.

Aashram Season 3: MX Player

Bobby Deol in Aashram 3. Bobby Deol in Aashram 3.

After the first two successful chapters, the MX Player original has returned for the third season. Bobby Deol reprises his role of Baba Nirala/Kashipurwale baba. This time around he is seen in a more intense and vicious avatar. Directed by Prakash Jha, the series boasts of an ensemble cast including actors Aaditi Pohankar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Darshan Kumaar, Anupriya Goenka, Esha Gupta, Adhyayan Suman, and, Rajeev Siddhartha among others. The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta said the ten episodes of the show were tedious and wrote, “Bobby Deol and Chandan Roy Sanyal-starrer rechristens itself Ek Badnaam Aashram, but offers just more of the dreary same.”

Read the review of Aashram 3 here.

The Boys Season 3: Amazon Prime Video

The much-awaited third season of the Amazon Prime Video series The Boys is now streaming on the streaming giant. For now, the makers have released the first three episodes of the superhero series. New episodes will drop each Friday and the season finale will stream on July 8. The series is based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. It features an ensemble cast of Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Jensen Ackles.