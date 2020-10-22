Vijay Varma: Want to see if I can create my own space in Mirzapur 2

Vijay Varma will play a pivotal role in Mirzapur 2. (Photo: PR Handout)

For actor Vijay Varma, coming onboard an already successful franchise of Mirzapur was an exciting experience. “I’m very happy to enter this world,” Vijay said. The actor joins the second season of the crime thriller, as the scion of the Tyagi family, in the race to the throne of Mirzapur.

Mirzapur 2 has actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu Sharmaa, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal and Harshita Gaur reprising their roles, while Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Isha Talwar, Amit Sial and Anjum Sharma are the new cast members. The web series revolves around corruption, crime, rule of mafia and gang wars in Mirzapur. The Amazon Prime Video series premieres on October 23.

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Vijay got candid about coming onboard as a Bihari character, working with an ensemble cast and how his life changed in the past one year.

Excerpts from the conversation.

As a new cast member, where do you fit in the scheme of things in Mirzapur 2?

To be honest, no body can ask for a better setup to work into, in an already hit franchise, also in the capacity that I really enjoyed. The great part is the introduction of a new family which I’m a part of — the Tyagi family. I’m the son, Lilliput ji is playing my father. It’s an interesting combo. There are such iconic actors in the show. Now, I want to see if I can create a space of my own in this incredible series.

The show has a certain tonality and texture. How did you see its first season as an audience?

I was blown. It’s the first time we saw Divyenndu in a role like that. He previously did comedies. Or for that matter, Rasika, who we’ve never seen playing this sultry Bhabhi kind of a character. The dialogues were so filmy and pulpy. At the same time, they were so rooted, had the boldness and every element was so attractive. I thought these guys are doing something really interesting.

You play a character from Bihar. Any nuances you had to adapt, in order to not make it clichéd?

We had to take care of a certain things. Of course it’s a different region than Mirzapur, and since we are introducing new characters from that region, we wanted to make them authentic and different from the rest of the Mirzapur players. So a lot of work went into it. Writer Puneet Krishna helped me in understanding Bihari. Then I saw a bunch of reference videos. I saw interviews of Pankaj (Tripathi) ji who’s from Bihar. I worked on my diction, the culture part, body language. Since he belongs to a business family, I needed to understand that business aspect too.

An ensemble cast can also leave you lost in the storyline. What are the strengths of your character?

I love when the project already has powerful people in the team. There is never a fear of being invisible because when you work with ace actors, even you come out shining. Also, there was a lot to play around with my character. He had his own identity. There’s so much drama around him that people will love him.

How was it working with such amazing actors?

It was a delight. It was an easy and fun experience because they are the finest we have right now, also because they happen to be my friends. It was basically a picnic for most of us. These people were functioning under the pressure of season one. I was a free bird to do whatever I wanted to, with no baggage from the past. You really enjoy working with people you admire. It was one of those experiences.

Also read: Cast on working in Mirzapur 2: Divyenndu Sharmaa | Shweta Tripathi | Amit Sial | Harshita Gaur

Your life has changed in the last one year with remarkable projects. Do you think you are lucky or it’s a culmination of your consistency?

I think it’s a mix of both. When I didn’t get success, and I was still working hard, I felt I was not lucky. When I tasted success, I understood that I was lucky to be getting work. Anybody who’s working is putting in their hard work, at the same time there is a factor beyond your understanding because there are so many people who want to work. Even I was one of them, but for years I was out of work. I think anybody who’s doing what they want to do, is lucky. It’s a tough world.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd