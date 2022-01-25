Vijay Raaz, Rahul Dev and Vidya Malvade join Season 3 of ZEE5 series Abhay

Vijay Raaz, Rahul Dev and Vidya Malvade have joined the cast of the ZEE5 original series Abhay. The three actors will play antagonists in the third season of the show, and create more obstacles in Abhay’s life. The series is directed by Ken Ghosh.

In a statement, Vijay Raaz said, “I am thrilled to be a part of Abhay 3 and to be collaborating with Ken and Kunal. This series has set a benchmark and I am confident that season 3 will shake things up further as it is unlike anything you have seen before. I cannot reveal much but my character which has an alter ego will give Abhay’s character a tough time in this season.”

Acknowledging the success of the series, Rahul Dev said, “Abhay is a very successful franchise with a loyal fan following so I am happy to be a part of this unconventional series and the ZEE5 family. It’s also great to collaborate with Ken as he is a director with a great visual sense and a crackling sense of humour. I am grateful that I could be a part of this series and I await the audience’s response to it.”

Rahul Dev in Abhay 3. (Photo: PR Handout) Rahul Dev in Abhay 3. (Photo: PR Handout)

Vidya Malavade, who plays the role of Nidhi in the series, said that it was different from the roles that she has played before. “There were many reasons why I wanted to work in Abhay 3. One of the main ones being the character I play – Nidhi. I really wanted to explore this intense dark headspace of Nidhi which was quite the opposite of most of the characters I have played so far. Moving from Miss Goody two shoes to this visceral character will always be a journey to remember. I am excited for the world to watch Season 3 as I know that it’s going to be another successful addition to the franchise.”

Kunal Kemmu will return as investigating officer Abhay Pratap Singh who has the mind of a criminal, and will stop at nothing to solve a case. Asha Negi, Nidhi Singh, Rituraj Singh and Elnaaz Nourozi who were a part of the earlier season will reprise their roles in the third installment.