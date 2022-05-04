Vijay’s Beast to be out on Netflix on this date

Thalapathy Vijay’s latest film Beast is all set to release on Netflix. The film will start streaming on the OTT platform from May 11 onwards. The film, which released on April 13, will start streaming less than a month after its release. Vijay’s Beast was lapped up by his audience, but failed to garner praise from the critics. The film opened to mixed reviews. However, the critic’s opinion did not affect its box office results as the film did a decent business despite tough competition from Yash’s KGF 2.

The film, which managed to mint Rs 200 crore within six days of its release, was released simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. It marked Vijay’s biggest release. The Nelson Dilipkumar directorial marked Vijay’s first film with Pooja Hegde and her return to Tamil films.

As per reports, Beast has grossed over Rs 240 crores worldwide. The film is set to become Vijay’s fourth film to collect 250 crores after Mersal, Sarkar and Bigil. Manoj Kumar of indianexpress.com called Beast “unapologetic fan service.”

In his two and a half star review, he mentioned, “As Nelson makes big star movies without the usual cliché, he seems to be creating a set of his own clichés. Take, for example, actors Redin Kingsley, Sunil Reddy and Yogi Babu. It seems this set of actors is a must-have in a Nelson film even as they don’t serve the narration besides being just time fillers. Nelson forces these actors into the narration to create comic relief. At times it works, but this trick seems to be wearing thin with every new film. Also, Nelson could have used this plot set-up to turn in a nail-biting thriller. Instead, he gives us an unapologetic crowd-pleaser and a solid service to Vijay’s core fanbase.”