Vijay Deverakonda calls Rashmika Mandanna a ‘darling’, Ananya Panday hints they’re dating: ‘He is in rush…’

Vijay Deverakonda deflected the most obvious question about his relationship status in Koffee With Karan Season 7 with utmost ease. “I’m happy in life,” he said leaving host Karan Johar and fellow guest Ananya Panday seemingly disappointed. Vijay took every tease in his stride, from Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor’s “cheesy” confessions about him during their appearance on the show, to him being the current national crush.

“The day I will marry and have kids, I will say it out loud. Until then I would not like to hurt anyone who adores me. There are so many people who love you as an actor and have your poster on their wall, on their phones. They give me so much love and appreciation, I don’t want to break their heart,” Vijay said.

But Karan didn’t leave it there. Addressing the elephant in the room, the host-filmmaker blatantly asked Vijay about his camaraderie with actor Rashmika Mandanna.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna co-starred in Geetha Govindam (2018), Chalo (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019). The two have been grabbing eyeballs for being spotted together regularly for dinner outings and meet-ups leaving rumour mills working about them dating.

Rashmika Mandanna wished Vijay Deverakonda on his birthday. (Photo: Instagram/Rashmika Mandanna) Rashmika Mandanna wished Vijay Deverakonda on his birthday. (Photo: Instagram/Rashmika Mandanna)

In Koffee With Karan 7, Vijay opened up about Rashmika and said, “We have done two films together at a really early stage in my life. She is a darling and I am really fond of her. We are really good friends. We share so much through films, lots of highs and lows. A bond gets created.”

Ananya however left many scratching their heads with one particular reply in the rapid fire round. KJo asked her “who are these actors dating”. And when he asked about Vijay, Ananya said, “He is in a rush…rush to meet Mika Singh.” Vijay laughed it off by saying, “You really think so?”

It was later explained by Diet Sabya’s Instagram page. They wrote on Instagram stories, “RUSH + MIKA = @rashmika_mandanna?” adding two eyes emojis.

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday are set to co-star in the upcoming sports action film, Liger which releases on August 25.