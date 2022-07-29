Vijay Deverakonda calls Rashmika Mandanna a ‘darling’, Ananya Panday hints they’re dating: ‘He is in rush…’

July 29, 2022 4:34:30 pm
Vijay Deverakonda deflected the most obvious question about his relationship status in Koffee With Karan Season 7 with utmost ease. “I’m happy in life,” he said leaving host Karan Johar and fellow guest Ananya Panday seemingly disappointed. Vijay took every tease in his stride, from Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor’s “cheesy” confessions about him during their appearance on the show, to him being the current national crush.
“The day I will marry and have kids, I will say it out loud. Until then I would not like to hurt anyone who adores me. There are so many people who love you as an actor and have your poster on their wall, on their phones. They give me so much love and appreciation, I don’t want to break their heart,” Vijay said.
But Karan didn’t leave it there. Addressing the elephant in the room, the host-filmmaker blatantly asked Vijay about his camaraderie with actor Rashmika Mandanna.
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna co-starred in Geetha Govindam (2018), Chalo (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019). The two have been grabbing eyeballs for being spotted together regularly for dinner outings and meet-ups leaving rumour mills working about them dating.
Subscriber Only Stories
In Koffee With Karan 7, Vijay opened up about Rashmika and said, “We have done two films together at a really early stage in my life. She is a darling and I am really fond of her. We are really good friends. We share so much through films, lots of highs and lows. A bond gets created.”
Ananya however left many scratching their heads with one particular reply in the rapid fire round. KJo asked her “who are these actors dating”. And when he asked about Vijay, Ananya said, “He is in a rush…rush to meet Mika Singh.” Vijay laughed it off by saying, “You really think so?”
It was later explained by Diet Sabya’s Instagram page. They wrote on Instagram stories, “RUSH + MIKA = @rashmika_mandanna?” adding two eyes emojis.
Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday are set to co-star in the upcoming sports action film, Liger which releases on August 25.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Smriti Irani defamation suit: Amid bar row, Delhi HC asks Congress leaders to remove social media posts
100 up for India, Harmanpreet-Jemimah eye big finish
By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka's law
Europe's forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of BosniaPremium
Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low
How mangroves are affected by climate change
Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?Premium
Latest News
Vijay Deverakonda calls Rashmika Mandanna a ‘darling’, Ananya Panday hints they’re dating: ‘He is in rush…’
Simbu wraps up dubbing for Gautam Menon’s Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu. See pic
Kareena Kapoor says no stars in the film industry anymore: ‘Stardom and success don’t matter’
At NCPA today, Moner Manush, a unique exploration of Baul music
Drake remembers Sidhu Moose Wala, wears T-shirt with late singer’s name on it
Pune Municipal Corporation holds lottery to decide OBC seats for civic polls
Amid pregnancy rumours, Bipasha Basu pens a husband appreciation post for Karan Singh Grover: ‘100% hottie’
For Taiwan, Pelosi visit is about US, China controlling risk
Masaba reveals mother Neena Gupta once tried to set her up for marriage: ‘She was in full Sima Taparia mode’
TS EAMCET 2022: Revised hall tickets released; check how to download
Chennai to celebrate street vendors on July 30
Fans disappointed as BGMI goes offline on Play Store and App Store