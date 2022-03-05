Vidyut Jammwal hosts Akshay Kumar in special episode of India’s Ultimate Warrior: ‘Biggest khiladis in one frame’

Vidyut Jammwal hosted India’s Ultimate Warrior is all set to host Akshay Kumar as a special guest. This will be the first time when Akshay and Vidyut will share the screen space. A promo video of India’s Ultimate Warrior, featuring Akshay, shows the actor assigning some tough tasks to the contestants. Sharing the clip on Twitter, Vidyut wrote, “A warrior is someone who experiences everything in their body knowing that this is their own experience.” He added, “It was so much fun to have @akshaykumar as a special guest on our show.”

As soon as Vidyut shared the video, his and Akshay Kumar fans expressed their excitement of seeing the two action stars sharing the screen space. “Chalo movie na sahi ek sath dekhne ka mauka to mila (If not a movie, at least through this we get a chance to see them together)” a fan wrote. “Two Biggest Khiladi in one frame,” another tweet read.

A warrior is someone who experiences everything in their body knowing that this is their own experience – Vidyut Jammwal It was so much fun to have @akshaykumar as a special guest on our show. Catch the action on #IndiasUltimateWarrior streaming live on @discoveryplusIN pic.twitter.com/rWfrlljhQd — Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) March 5, 2022

In the video, Akshay expressed how he is honoured to be part of the show. He is even heard telling the contestants to understand, concentrate and control while facing an opponent.

Talking about India’s Ultimate Warrior, Vidyut Jammwal said in a statement, “It is high time reality shows become real. The job bestowed upon me was to find the ultimate warrior – someone who experiences everything with their mind, body and spirit at any given moment. This was the crux of the show where we put the fighters in the toughest situations to bring out their best! The person who got the best out of themselves is India’s Ultimate Warrior.”

The show is streaming on discovery+. The episodes will also air on Discovery Channel.