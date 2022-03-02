Vidyut Jammwal to debut as a host with India’s Ultimate Warrior

Vidyut Jammwal is all set to make his debut as a host with Discovery’s upcoming show India’s Ultimate Warrior. On the show, Vidyut will command the ‘fight camp’ and help contestants as they go through one challenge after another on the show.

On the show, Vidyut, along with four mentors, will look for the warrior with the perfect blend of physical and mental attributes. The show is set to premiere on March 4 on discovery+ and March 14 on Discovery Channel.

Talking about India’s Ultimate Warrior, Vidyut Jammwal said in a statement, “It is high time reality shows become real. The job bestowed upon me was to find the ultimate warrior – someone who experiences everything with their mind, body and spirit at any given moment. This was the crux of the show where we put the fighters in the toughest situations to bring out their best! The person who got the best out of themselves is India’s Ultimate Warrior.”

Vidyut is known for his action avatar in films like Khuda Haafiz, Commando, Force among others. He was last seen in the 2021 film Sanak. Vidyut will next be seen in Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2.