Vidya Balan to play Indira Gandhi in a web series

Vidya Balan will soon be gracing screens as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The actor recently revealed in an interview with Mid-day that she will be portraying the former leader in a web series based on Sagarika Ghose’s book, Indira: India’s Most Powerful Prime Minister.

Earlier there were talks about whether the source material would be developed into a series or a proper feature film. However, Balan said that due to the excessive amount of text, the makers have decided to develop a web series based on the book. “There is too much material for it be made into a film. So, we decided to turn it into a web series. We don’t know how many seasons we will be allotting to it. We are in the process of putting together a team,” said the actor.

The show will be produced by Ronnie Screwvala. However, the project will take some time to take wings as the team for the show is still being put together. Therefore, a date has not been fixed yet. When asked whether the makers would be taking permission of the Gandhi family before they begin filming, Balan said that they will not be seeking approval by them as they already have the book’s rights.

Apart from the show, Balan is also working on the much-anticipated NTR biopic. The actor had said in earlier interviews that she is excited about being a part of the movie, as the biopic is her first Telugu film. “It is my first Telugu film, so I am very excited as I have never spoken and delivered dialogues in other languages. I did a small appearance in a Malayalam film but here I have a full-fledged role,” the actor told PTI. Balan will be essaying the role of NTR’s wife Basavatarakam in the film.

