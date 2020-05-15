Vidya Balan starrer Shakuntala Devi to premiere on Amazon Prime Video

Shakuntala Devi will stream on Amazon Prime Video. (Photo: PR Handout) Shakuntala Devi will stream on Amazon Prime Video. (Photo: PR Handout)

Shakuntala Devi, featuring Vidya Balan in the titular role, will premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

The film is a biopic on late mathematical wizard Shakuntala Devi, who was nicknamed the “human computer” for her innate ability to make complex calculations within seconds.

Talking about Shakuntala Devi, Vidya Balan had earlier said, “I am extremely excited to play the human-computer, Shakuntala Devi. She was truly someone who embraced her individuality, had a strong feminist voice and braved many a naysayer to reach the pinnacle of success. But what truly fascinates me is that you wouldn’t normally associate a fun person with Math…and she completely turns that perception on its head.”

Vidya Balan in Shakuntala Devi. Vidya Balan in Shakuntala Devi.

Written and directed by Anu Menon, the film, also starring Sanya Malhotra, Amit Sadh and Jisshu Sengupta in pivotal roles, has been produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Vikram Malhotra.

The Shakuntala Devi news comes hot on the heels of Amazon Prime Video’s announcement on Thursday about Gulabo Sitabo‘s release on their platform.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd