‘Borderline assault’: Video of Ranveer Singh kissing Bear Grylls in Netflix special leaves internet aghast

A video snippet of actor Ranveer Singh smothering Bear Grylls with kisses is making the internet want to wash its face immediately. The video captures a moment from the recent Netflix interactive special Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls, in which the actor went on a jungle adventure with the famed British TV presenter, hunting for a rare flower to take back to his wife, Deepika Padukone.

The snippet shows Ranveer and Bear Grylls in a helicopter above the wilderness. A relieved Ranveer plants kisses on the visibly uncomfortable adventurer’s face, much to the shock of viewers. “Probably the scariest moment of Bear Grylls’ life,” one Instagram user captioned the clip, sharing it online and sparking a meme-fest.

“Borderline assault,” a Twitter user wrote, sharing the clip. “That clip of Ranveer Singh with Bear Grylls is so uncomfortable. What is wrong with Ranveer? You can see the discomfort on Bear Grylls’ face,” another person commented. More humorous reactions to the clip included memes featuring Deepika Padukone, and comedian Zakir Khan saying, “Yeh hamara ladka nahi hai (We don’t know this man).” Another person wrote, “I’ve seen this man drink his own piss out of a snake carcass… and he looked more comfortable doing that.”

Here are some more reactions:

Bear Grylls has faced many challenges with nature in his life and has got out almost every time from the trouble till he met Ranveer Singh and he thought isse to Saanp aur Magarmach ka Pulav bhi acha tha https://t.co/OL5InM8Kxy — Udit (@udit_buch) July 11, 2022

Bear Grylls may survive the wild. But will he survive Ranveer Singh? — Garima (@j_garima_j) July 11, 2022

That clip of Ranveer Singh with Bear Grylls is so uncomfortable. What is wrong with Ranveer? You can see the discomfort on Bear Grylls’ face. — ritwik. (@IndieKnopfler) July 11, 2022

This is a revenge on Deepika for what she did in gehraiyan — Rurush (@Rurush18) July 11, 2022

Ranveer vs Wild debuted on Netflix on July 8. It follows the same format as many of Grylls’ earlier surival shows, but includes an interactive element through which audiences at home can determine how Ranveer reacts to certain situations. The interactive format was previously utlised for Grylls’ series You vs Wild, and Black Mirror: Bandersnatch.