Wednesday, July 13, 2022

‘Borderline assault’: Video of Ranveer Singh kissing Bear Grylls in Netflix special leaves internet aghast

A video of Ranveer Singh planting kisses on Bear Grylls' face has drawn both serious and humorous reactions from audiences.

New Delhi |
July 13, 2022 1:07:21 pm
Ranveer Singh and Bear Grylls in screengrabs from the Ranveer vs Wild Netflix special.

A video snippet of actor Ranveer Singh smothering Bear Grylls with kisses is making the internet want to wash its face immediately. The video captures a moment from the recent Netflix interactive special Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls, in which the actor went on a jungle adventure with the famed British TV presenter, hunting for a rare flower to take back to his wife, Deepika Padukone.

The snippet shows Ranveer and Bear Grylls in a helicopter above the wilderness. A relieved Ranveer plants kisses on the visibly uncomfortable adventurer’s face, much to the shock of viewers. “Probably the scariest moment of Bear Grylls’ life,” one Instagram user captioned the clip, sharing it online and sparking a meme-fest.

“Borderline assault,” a Twitter user wrote, sharing the clip. “That clip of Ranveer Singh with Bear Grylls is so uncomfortable. What is wrong with Ranveer? You can see the discomfort on Bear Grylls’ face,” another person commented. More humorous reactions to the clip included memes featuring Deepika Padukone, and comedian Zakir Khan saying, “Yeh hamara ladka nahi hai (We don’t know this man).” Another person wrote, “I’ve seen this man drink his own piss out of a snake carcass… and he looked more comfortable doing that.”

Here are some more reactions:

 

 

 

Ranveer vs Wild debuted on Netflix on July 8. It follows the same format as many of Grylls’ earlier surival shows, but includes an interactive element through which audiences at home can determine how Ranveer reacts to certain situations. The interactive format was previously utlised for Grylls’ series You vs Wild, and Black Mirror: Bandersnatch.

