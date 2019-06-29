Victoria Pedretti to return in Haunting of Hill House season 2

Victoria Pedretti, who rose to fame with Netflix’s original series The Haunting of Hill House, will make a comeback in the season 2. She will headline the season that is titled The Haunting of Bly Manor.

Advertising

The series, which was previously a miniseries, has been converted to a horror anthology series that will feature a ‘haunted’ building every season. The second season will arrive sometime in 2020.

The season will be based on one of the most popular pieces of horror fiction, a Gothic novella called The Turn of the Screw by American-British author Henry James.

The official Twitter account of the series shared a video with the caption, “Nellie Crain may be gone, but Victoria Pedretti is returning to the Haunting universe in The Haunting of Bly Manor coming 2020!”

Nellie Crain may be gone, but Victoria Pedretti is returning to the Haunting universe in The Haunting of Bly Manor coming 2020! pic.twitter.com/uWoB5zdxKx — The Haunting of Hill House (@haunting) June 28, 2019

Pedretti can be seen telling the audience that she will return to the ‘Haunting Universe’. “Hey everyone, I’m very excited to announce that I will be returning to the Haunting Universe in season 2, The Haunting of Bly Manor.

Advertising

“I play Dani, a governess who takes care of two very unusual children. Our incredible writing team is writing the new season right now. And I’m so excited to get going. It will hit Netflix in 2020. And I think you are gonna love it,” she added.

The first season was based on Shirley Jackson’s seminal horror novel of the same name. It starred Michiel Huisman, Elizabeth Reaser, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Kate Siegel, Carla Gugino and Henry Thomas, Timothy Hutton apart from Pedretti.