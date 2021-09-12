Vicky Kaushal’s Sardar Udham Singh aiming for OTT release?

Vicky Kaushal’s much-awaited film Sardar Udham Singh is rumored to be aiming for an OTT release. As per reports, the film is set to release on Amazon Prime Video this year. The Vicky Kaushal-starrer is expected release on the OTT platform on October 16.

“Sardar Udham Singh will premiere directly on Amazon Prime Video during the Dussehra weekend. The tentative release date at the moment is October 16 and the team is supremely excited to present their film to the audience. It was meant for a theatrical viewing; however, an unprecedented situation has resulted in a direct to OTT premiere,” a source revealed to Pinkvilla.

While the shoot of Sardar Udham Singh was wrapped up in December 2019, the team took long on the post production, as it’s said to be a big scale biopic made on a massive budget. “In-fact, Shoojit and co. had sold Gulabo Sitabo to Amazon in the early days of pandemic only because they could hold on to Sardar Udham Singh for a theatrical release. It has been 15 months since then, and the virus is still hovering around the globe. The exhibition section too is far off from revival and given the kind of money involved in the film, the makers thought, it’s best to arrive in the digital world,” the source added.

Earlier this week, Vicky Kaushal shared the news that he has finished dubbing for the film. Sharing a picture from the studio, he wrote, “Dubbed and dusted.”

The Shoojit Sircar directorial is a biopic on Sardar Udham Singh, the revolutionary who assassinated Michael O’Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India in 1940, to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

The movie was earlier scheduled to release on October 2, 2020. However, due to second wave of coronavirus pandemic, the film was rescheduled to January 2021 release. Later, the film was postponed yet again indefinitely.

The project is a Rising Sun Films Production, backed by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar.