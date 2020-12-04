scorecardresearch
Friday, December 04, 2020
Vera Farmiga, Florence Pugh board Hawkeye series

Vera Farmiga will essay of the role of Kate Bishop's mother Eleanor Bishop and Florence Pugh, who stars as Yelena Belova, the sister of Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff in Marvel Studios' Black Widow, will reprise her role in the Hawkeye series.

By: PTI | Los Angeles | December 4, 2020 12:57:56 pm
hawkeye seriesActors Vera Farmiga and Florence Pugh are on board for Marvel Studios' Hawkeye series. (Photo: Reuters, Florence Pugh/Instagram)

Actor Vera Farmiga and Black Widow star Florence Pugh are among the six newcomers for Hawkeye series at Disney Plus.

The show, which hails from Kevin Feige-led Marvel Studios, will revolve around actor Jeremy Renner’s Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) character Clint Barton aka Hawkeye.

The project is being planned as a graduation point for Renner’s Clint Barton where he is able to pass on the Hawkeye mantle to his young protege Kate Bishop, who will be played by Bumblebee star Hailee Steinfeld.

Farmiga, known for starring in movies such as The Departed, Up in the Air and The Conjuring series, will essay of the role of Bishop’s mother Eleanor Bishop, reported Variety.

Pugh, who stars as Yelena Belova, the sister of Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff in Marvel Studios’ upcoming movie Black Widow, will reprise her role in the series.

Besides the two actors, also joining the cast are Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Alaqua Cox, and Zahn McClarnon.

Fee will play a character named Kazi, most likely short for Kazimierz Kazimierczak, known to Marvel fans as the mercenary villain Clown.

Dalton will appear as Jack Duquesne, a likely take on the Marvel character Jacques Duquesne or Swordsman.

Debutant Cox will star as Maya Lopez, a deaf Native American who is capable of perfectly copying another person’s movements, making her a formidable fighter.

McClarnon will essay the role of William Lopez, likely a take on Maya’s father Willie “Crazy Horse” Lincoln from the comics.

Mad Men alum Jonathan Igla will be writing and executive producing the series for Marvel Studios. The show recently started production in Atlanta and New York.

