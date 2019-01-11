Velvet Buzzsaw trailer: Art and horror meet in Jake Gyllenhaal’s latest

Rooting for a Jake Gyllenhaal movie is easy, after all the Hollywood star has proved with his filmography that he is an actor who is versatile as well as entertaining. And his upcoming Netflix release Velvet Buzzsaw promises to showcase more of the aforementioned qualities.

Nearly three minutes long, the trailer reveals a bit too much of the narrative, but an exciting concept is, at the end of the day, still one of the major draws for a cinegoer, which, thankfully, Velvet Buzzsaw promises.

The scene is set. Los Angeles’ current art scene where creative ideas meet commerce. Things are going well, both art and trade are thriving. However, one day things go awry after gallery owner Morf Vandewalt (Jake) discovers stunning and life-like paintings of a dead artist. Soon, paintings begin to crawl and creep across walls and floors, appearing in dreams and scaring people. You know the drill.

The film’s synopsis reads, “Velvet Buzzsaw is a thriller set in the contemporary art world scene of Los Angeles where big money artists and mega-collectors pay a high price when art collides with commerce. Jake Gyllenhaal, Rene Russo, Toni Collette, Zawe Ashton, Tom Sturridge, Natalia Dyer, Daveed Diggs, Billy Magnussen, and John Malkovich star in the new mind-bending film written and directed by Dan Gilroy.”

Directed and written by Daniel Gilroy, the film will start streaming on Netflix from February 1.