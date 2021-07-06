Velukkakka Oppu Ka, Richard Jewell and I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson Season 2: What to watch on July 6

We have returned with a new slate of titles for you to stream. From a Malayalam film about the treatment of elderly parents to a Clint Eastwood directorial, take your pick!

Title Platform Language Velukkakka Oppu Ka BookMyShow Stream Malayalam Richard Jewell Netflix English I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 2 Netflix English

Richard Jewell: Netflix

In her review of The Clint Eastwood directorial, The Indian Express’ Shalini Langer wrote, “To those who know Eastwood and his oeuvre, neither Jewell’s nor Scragg’s portrayal should come as a surprise. Some have called Richard Jewell the most political of his films, speaking both to Eastwood’s Libertarian anti-government instincts and his Conservative all-American ones.”

Velukkakka Oppu Ka: BookMyShow Stream

Unfortunately, in many parts of the world, old parents become a liability. Most are left uncared for in the latter half of their lives, when they need the support of their children and family. Malayalam film Velukkakka Oppu Ka deals with the issue of the treatment of elderly parents. Get ready for an immersive, potentially tear-jerking watch.

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson Season 2: Netflix

This sketch-comedy series features the who’s who of the American comedy scene. And it is returning with its second season! “There is no such thing as an ordinary interaction in this offbeat sketch comedy series that features a deep roster of guest stars,” reads the official logline.