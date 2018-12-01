Amazon Prime launches its first Tamil series Vella Raja

In a bid to widely cater to the Tamil audience, Amazon Prime Video on Saturday announced a collaboration with Dream Warrior Pictures to launch Vella Raja – its first Prime Exclusive Series in Tamil for Prime members.

Premiering on December 7, across more than 200 countries and territories, Vella Raja will also be available exclusively for Prime members with Telugu and Hindi language dubbing.

Speaking on this, Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head of Content, Amazon Prime Video, India said, “We have seen great response from consumers on Tamil content with our line-up of blockbuster films. We are now excited to collaborate with Dream Warrior Pictures to showcase Vella Raja, our first Tamil Prime Exclusive Series. This reaffirms Amazon Prime Video’s commitment of telling great stories across languages.”

Watch the teaser here:

S R Prabhu, Dream Warrior Pictures said, “We are very excited and curious to come forward and present a bold story in Tamil at a grand scale. It has always been our effort to provide quality entertainment through all our works. Like always, we have delved deeper into each character, establishing their back-stories and building a complex, grim, dark drug world with undertones of humor in this Prime Exclusive series.”

He added, “With a thrilling storyline, credible directors, producers, and with a strong cast, we believe, this venture will be liked by Prime Video audiences. Also, we are extremely delighted to take this local, home-grown story to not just audiences in India but across the world through the collaboration with Amazon Prime Video.”

Vella Raja is set in the heart of North Chennai in the iconic Bava Lodge. The story revolves around the lives of characters who find themselves embroiled in a hostage situation while staying at the lodge. Notorious drug lord Deva, who has used the lodge as a hideout after a cocaine heist, must now escape with his loot while avoiding traps set by the police and his rivals.

The series stars Bobby Simha and Parvathy Nair in lead roles.