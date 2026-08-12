Vedika Pinto and Ahaan Panday’s dance video from Alanna Pandey’s wedding goes viral

Musafir Cafe fame Vedika Pinto and Saiyaara star Ahaan Panday are the latest Bollywood duo to grab the internet’s attention. A video of the two actors dancing together at Ahaan’s sister Alanna Panday’s wedding reception has gone viral, with fans praising their chemistry and energetic performance.

In the clip, Vedika and Ahaan can be seen dancing to “Ajeeb Daastan Hai Yeh”, seemingly recreating the story of how Alanna Panday and her husband, American videographer, photographer and filmmaker Ivor McCray, first met at a Halloween party in 2019.

Watch Vedika Pinto and Ahaan Panday’s video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by glowpiexel (@cinepiexel)

Internet reacts to Vedika Pinto and Ahaan Panday’s chemistry

The video has sparked several reactions online. One user wrote, “Vedika and Ahaan (with heart emojis).” Another commented, “Am I the only one who noticed both of them before their debut…?”

Some fans also brought Ahaan’s Saiyaara co-star Aneet Padda into the conversation, with one person joking, “Aneet Padda crying in the corner.” Another user wrote, “Uff, Vedika takes the groom for the joyride of his life with this beautiful impromptu jig to Liggi.”

Fans also had fun connecting the actors with their popular characters. One comment referred to them as “Sudha and Krish Kapoor,” combining Vedika’s character from Musafir Cafe with Ahaan’s character from Saiyaara.

Vedika Pinto’s Musafir Cafe success

Vedika Pinto is currently enjoying the success of Netflix’s romantic drama Musafir Cafe, in which she stars alongside Vikrant Massey and Mahima Makwana. The series has generated considerable discussion online, particularly around its emotional ending and the fate of its characters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vedika Pinto (@vedikapinto)

The show has already been renewed for a second season, with Vikrant Massey, Vedika Pinto and Mahima Makwana set to reprise their lead roles. Netflix confirmed the renewal following the first season’s strong response.

Speaking about the show’s success, Netflix India Series Head Tanya Bami said, “Musafir Cafe has captured the hearts of audiences all over. The conversations about the show have hijacked the Internet with debates about the ending and what lies ahead, the dialogues, the characters and the music.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

She further added, “Romance as a genre when done right captures hearts and conversations like no other genre does. We are bullish about building this genre, like we built comedy for our members. And I’m happy to announce Musafir Cafe S02 will be an integral part of that slate. We can’t wait to take this tale of love and longing into its next exciting phase.”

Story continues below this ad

Ahaan Panday’s post-Saiyaara popularity

Ahaan Panday, meanwhile, became an overnight sensation following his Bollywood debut in Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara. The actor starred opposite Aneet Padda in the romantic drama and has continued to remain in the spotlight following the film’s success.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash Raj Films (@yrf)

The viral dance video comes at a time when both Vedika and Ahaan are enjoying significant attention for their respective projects. While fans are eagerly awaiting Musafir Cafe Season 2, Ahaan’s growing popularity has made his every public appearance a talking point.