Wednesday, August 19, 2020
Utopia trailer: Rainn Wilson races against time to save the world

The plot is topical, but the sneak peek that has been shared doesn't promise a great execution of the idea. Utopia has been penned by Gone Girl writer Gillian Flynn, who also happens to be the showrunner and one of the executive producers.

Written by Anvita Singh | New Delhi | Published: August 19, 2020 3:45:12 pm
rainn wilsonRainn Wilson in a still from Utopia.

The trailer of the Amazon Prime Video series Utopia is out. While the premise of the show seems interesting, the trailer doesn’t pique the interest.

In the trailer, we are introduced to a bunch of teenagers who are seemingly obsessed by a comic book called Utopia. However, things go haywire when the children discover that all the things depicted in the comic are actually manifesting in the real world. This means more pandemics and safety hazards than the earth has the capability to deal with.

The plot is topical, but the sneak peek that has been shared doesn’t promise a great execution of the idea. The show has been penned by Gone Girl writer Gillian Flynn, who also happens to be the showrunner and one of the executive producers.

The official synopsis of Utopia reads, “When the conspiracy in the elusive comic Utopia is real, a group of young fans come together to embark on a high-stakes twisted adventure to use what they uncover to save themselves, each other, and ultimately humanity. Starring John Cusack, Rainn Wilson, and Sasha Lane.”

Utopia will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from September 25.

