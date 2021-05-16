scorecardresearch
Sunday, May 16, 2021
Money Heist’s Tokyo celebrates season 5 wrap with set photos: ‘The end has come, going to miss my friends’

The photos show Úrsula Corberó, who plays the role of Silene Oliveira in Money Heist, with other Money Heist cast members.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi
Updated: May 16, 2021 11:39:57 am
Úrsula Corberó, Money Heist season 5Money Heist season 5 will arrive in the last quarter of 2021. (Photo: ursulolita/Instagram)

Money Heist star Úrsula Corberó has shared a few pictures from the sets of the show to mark the end of filming of fifth season. Money Heist’s fifth season will be its last.

The photos show Úrsula, who plays the role of Silene Oliveira in Money Heist, with other cast members.

Úrsula Corberó had previously posted a pic in her character of Tokyo, in which she could be seen holding a gun while in battle gear. She assured that the audience will “freak out” with Money Heist 5.

Also Read |Money Heist was the most brutal, intense and beautiful experience: Co-director Koldo Serra

The season 5 of Money Heist will be 10-episode long.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Úrsula Corberó 🐣 (@ursulolita)

Úrsula captioned the photo in Spanish. Its English translation reads, “End of a stage. F**k what a trip. I’m going to miss my friends a lot. Thank you all for so much, I hope the fifth is at the level you deserve, what you have given us is great 🖤 Jarana forever 🖤 #LaCasaDePapel. The end has come. What a journey. I’m gonna miss my fellas so hard. Thanks for all your love and support, I hope we made the final season you all deserve 🖤 Jarana forever 🖤 #MoneyHeist.”

Netflix had recently confirmed that Money Heist 5 will release later this year. The 10-episode series will bring back actors Álvaro Morte (The Professor), Itziar Ituño (Lisbon), Najwa Nimri (Alicia Sierra), Pedro Alonso (Berlin), Miguel Herrán (Rio), Jaime Lorente (Denver), Esther Acebo (Stockholm), Rodrigo de la Serna (Palermo), Darko Perić (Helsinki), Hovik Keuchkerian (Bogotá) and others reprising their parts.

Money Heist, whose original Spanish name is La casa de papel, has been praised for its comedic elements, subversion of heist movie and TV tropes, feminist themes, and addictive storytelling that has enthralled millions of people around the world.

Money Heist season 5 will arrive in the last quarter of 2021.

